Freicoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $519,216.14 (FRC)

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded 80.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Freicoin has a total market capitalization of $519,216.14 and approximately $3.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Freicoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Freicoin has traded 100.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 43.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Freicoin

FRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,502,113 coins. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Freicoin is https://reddit.com/r/freicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Freicoin’s official website is freico.in . The official message board for Freicoin is freicoinalliance.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FireRoosterCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. The coin was made for the Chinese community and its name is based in the Chinese culture, in which Fire Roosters are Hardworking, resourceful, courageous and talented. “

Buying and Selling Freicoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Freicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Freicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

