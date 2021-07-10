DAPS Coin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. During the last week, DAPS Coin has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. One DAPS Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. DAPS Coin has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $23,398.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00095364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00053754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017631 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $293.15 or 0.00876691 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

DAPS Coin Coin Profile

DAPS Coin (CRYPTO:DAPS) is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,430,105,300 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

