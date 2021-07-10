Analysts Anticipate Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) to announce $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Peapack-Gladstone Financial posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $49.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.34 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.99%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PGC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Hovde Group downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PGC traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.36. 26,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,871. The company has a market capitalization of $577.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.30. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $33.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 1,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $55,473.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at $126,073.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGC. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 8.5% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 225,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after buying an additional 17,573 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 122.6% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 12,536 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 33.0% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 8.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

