Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Achieves Market Cap of $331,850.76

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 17.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001661 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a total market cap of $331,850.76 and $3,240.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded up 33.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datamine FLUX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00045452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00116128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00162089 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,442.71 or 1.00014288 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $315.24 or 0.00942758 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 597,427 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine FLUX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine FLUX using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FLUXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Datamine FLUX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine FLUX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.