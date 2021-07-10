Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Will Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Surface Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.14). Surface Oncology reported earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surface Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($0.58). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Surface Oncology.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on SURF. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on Surface Oncology in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Surface Oncology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surface Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

In other Surface Oncology news, Director Jeff Goater sold 234,727 shares of Surface Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $1,798,008.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 462,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,538,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 35.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Surface Oncology by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,069,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Surface Oncology by 1,138.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 986,495 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 964,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,483 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 579,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 163,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 2,469.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 494,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SURF remained flat at $$7.12 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,585,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,337. The stock has a market cap of $309.21 million, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Surface Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.80.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

