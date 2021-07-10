Zacks: Brokerages Expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Elanco Animal Health posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 188.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Elanco Animal Health.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ELAN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Gabelli upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, G.Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.79.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,054,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,735,010. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.45. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.87, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider R David Hoover acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.