USDK (USDK) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 10th. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, USDK has traded 0% lower against the dollar. USDK has a total market cap of $28.68 million and approximately $94.39 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About USDK

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

