AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Brokerages expect AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to report $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.72. AMERISAFE posted earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $77.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.79 million.

AMERISAFE stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.84. The stock had a trading volume of 65,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,880. AMERISAFE has a 52-week low of $53.90 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.29%.

In related news, Director Sean Traynor acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $508,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $567,540.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew B. Mccray sold 611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $39,733.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,174.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,588 shares of company stock valued at $873,711 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 45.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

