Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.14 Million

Brokerages predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will announce $24.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.00 million. Redwood Trust reported sales of $27.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year sales of $100.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.45 million to $109.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $125.68 million, with estimates ranging from $111.64 million to $140.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Redwood Trust.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RWT traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $12.12. 1,161,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.96. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

