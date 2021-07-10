Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Patterson Companies posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ PDCO traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $30.47. The stock had a trading volume of 591,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,941. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.48. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $37.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 5,828 shares of company stock valued at $205,144 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 33.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,933,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,293,000 after acquiring an additional 18,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

