Allen Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,903 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Adobe by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,076,052,000 after purchasing an additional 65,913 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,817,245,000 after purchasing an additional 103,574 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Adobe by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 2.6% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,056,335 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,879,000,000 after purchasing an additional 155,414 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,851,079,000 after purchasing an additional 179,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $604.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,145,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,609. The company has a market capitalization of $287.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.38, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.29 and a twelve month high of $607.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $529.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,154 shares of company stock valued at $16,252,390. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

