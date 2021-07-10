Allen Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 803.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,685 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Barclays increased their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.45.

Shares of UNP traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.69. 4,229,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,818,199. The company has a market capitalization of $147.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.86. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $164.66 and a 12 month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

