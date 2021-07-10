PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Market Cap Reaches $3.17 Million

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. PhoenixDAO has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $122,210.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0511 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00053690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00017588 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $292.14 or 0.00875012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00044494 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Coin Profile

PHNX is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,929,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io . The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

