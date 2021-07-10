Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) will post sales of $8.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.60 million to $11.63 million. Kindred Biosciences posted sales of $39.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full year sales of $26.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.40 million to $30.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $85.55 million, with estimates ranging from $46.09 million to $125.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 19.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KIN. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Aegis restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.25 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

KIN traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.15. 559,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,467. Kindred Biosciences has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.26 million, a PE ratio of -39.78 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.64.

In other news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $473,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,894,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,389,407.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,600 shares of company stock worth $1,207,680. Corporate insiders own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $19,135,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $1,580,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,928,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,314,000 after purchasing an additional 243,470 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 47.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 671,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 217,317 shares during the period. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 402.5% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 201,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 161,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

