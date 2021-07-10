Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $72.52 Million

Analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) will report sales of $72.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $72.24 million and the highest is $72.80 million. AngioDynamics reported sales of $58.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full-year sales of $286.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $286.41 million to $287.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $297.52 million, with estimates ranging from $297.43 million to $297.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AngioDynamics.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANGO shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $83,755.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at $457,421.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,531,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 1,379.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 503,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,500,000 after purchasing an additional 469,100 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 36,252 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,373,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,147,000 after purchasing an additional 661,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 430,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 64,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANGO traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.11. The company had a trading volume of 309,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.94. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.90.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

