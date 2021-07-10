Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $6.66 Million in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $6,662,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $1,794,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Argus lifted their price target on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $906.38.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $24.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $901.31. The company had a trading volume of 764,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $868.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $531.39 and a 1-year high of $902.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 37.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

