Vai Market Capitalization Tops $85.01 Million (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00002570 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Vai has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. Vai has a total market cap of $85.01 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00045458 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00117543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00161341 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,137.14 or 1.00052662 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $320.04 or 0.00938001 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 96,950,807 coins. Vai’s official website is venus.io . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

