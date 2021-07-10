Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.21 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

COLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $159,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000.

NASDAQ:COLL traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $22.57. 125,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,728. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $26.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.55 million, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.96.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

