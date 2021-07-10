B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.60.

BTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold to C$8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. National Bankshares set a C$10.00 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get B2Gold alerts:

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Thomas Garagan sold 32,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.24, for a total transaction of C$204,054.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,610,831 shares in the company, valued at C$10,051,585.44. Also, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 42,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.43, for a total transaction of C$272,001.86. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,641 shares of company stock valued at $558,468.

BTO stock traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$5.06. 2,873,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,543,606. The company has a market cap of C$5.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.89. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.85.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$458.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$449.67 million. Equities analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.4590998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.62%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.