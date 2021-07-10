HempCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.91 Million (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 10th. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $5,514.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,636.41 or 1.00026575 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00039952 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007371 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00010047 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00055919 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000910 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005936 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 262,621,687 coins and its circulating supply is 262,486,537 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

