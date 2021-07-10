Smoothy Trading 1.8% Lower This Week (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Smoothy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smoothy has a market cap of $1.43 million and $364,749.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Smoothy has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Smoothy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00045306 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00115969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00161695 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,710.20 or 1.00245995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.74 or 0.00938939 BTC.

Smoothy Coin Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SMTYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Smoothy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smoothy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.