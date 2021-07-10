Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 1,371 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,012 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,672,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,608,000 after acquiring an additional 755,547 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,010,855 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $259,837,000 after purchasing an additional 28,039 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $536,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,997 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 29,919 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $731,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 40,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $5,711,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 318,671 shares of company stock valued at $44,492,295. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $134.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $123.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.84.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

