Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 8,271,853 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,271,853 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.8% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,434,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $1.26 on Friday, reaching $40.04. The stock had a trading volume of 43,887,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,574,172. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

