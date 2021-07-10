Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 422 V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 422 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VFC. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 68.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,283,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,785,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 39.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,556 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $647,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 51.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,920,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $473,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,218 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other V.F. news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

V.F. stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,007,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,116. The firm has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.36. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $57.59 and a one year high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

VFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

