The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.80 Billion

Analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) will report $3.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.92 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported sales of $2.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full year sales of $15.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.82 billion to $16.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $16.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.50 billion to $19.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GT traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.83. 2,342,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,281,251. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.12. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $20.70.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

