AT&T’s (T) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Tigress Financial

AT&T (NYSE:T)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Tigress Financial in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Tigress Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.54% from the company’s current price.

T has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.45. The stock had a trading volume of 34,012,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,425,035. AT&T has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in T. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,019,873,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,811,593 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 536.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,896,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,263 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of AT&T by 604.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,092,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227,851 shares during the period. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

