Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) to Post $0.81 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) will post $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Veritiv.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 14.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of VRTV traded up $2.46 on Friday, reaching $61.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,678. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.94 million, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.15. Veritiv has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $67.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veritiv by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Veritiv in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veritiv in the first quarter worth about $299,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Veritiv by 188.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 34,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 22,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Veritiv by 12.4% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 21,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

