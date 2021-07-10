ImageCash (IMGC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $23.00

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. ImageCash has a market cap of $41,673.73 and approximately $23.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ImageCash has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One ImageCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00045432 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00116004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00161286 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,073.05 or 1.00365864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.72 or 0.00941782 BTC.

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,455,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,336,414 coins. ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ImageCash is imgcash.imagehosty.com

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

