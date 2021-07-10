Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) will report earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.22). Teladoc Health posted earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 73.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year earnings of ($3.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.04) to ($1.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.24.

TDOC traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $158.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,481,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,375. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $129.74 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.79. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.80 and a beta of 0.27.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total value of $1,564,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,841,161.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hemant Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total transaction of $4,635,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 142,560 shares in the company, valued at $26,434,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,368 shares of company stock worth $10,000,585 over the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 252.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,053 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 17,222 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

