$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.03. Rapid7 posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RPD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.10.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $297,817.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,113.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $887,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,194 shares of company stock worth $7,897,421. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,503,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,426,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 183.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 487,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,397,000 after buying an additional 315,817 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,689,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,907,000 after buying an additional 293,927 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Rapid7 by 46.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 741,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,332,000 after buying an additional 233,738 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD traded up $1.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.81. 572,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,333. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.40 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.20. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $103.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

