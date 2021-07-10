Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) to post ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skillz’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.13). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Skillz will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Skillz.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $83.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.74 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on SKLZ. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

SKLZ traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,006,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,494,901. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -43.29 and a beta of -0.05. Skillz has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $46.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.25.

In related news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,234,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

