$0.42 EPS Expected for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exponent’s earnings. Exponent reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exponent will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Exponent had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.81 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NASDAQ EXPO traded up $0.86 on Monday, hitting $90.31. The stock had a trading volume of 122,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,922. Exponent has a 52-week low of $68.42 and a 52-week high of $102.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.07 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $284,824.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Exponent by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exponent in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Exponent by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Exponent by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Exponent by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 165,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,131,000 after purchasing an additional 56,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

