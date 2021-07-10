$321.23 Million in Sales Expected for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) will report sales of $321.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $316.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $327.30 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $329.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Driven Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.14. 141,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Driven Brands has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth $313,000.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

