Noir Price Reaches $0.0061 on Major Exchanges (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 69% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Noir has a market capitalization of $126,085.49 and $493.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded 69.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00036182 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00263339 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00038448 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006208 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00012971 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Noir Profile

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,532,040 coins. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

