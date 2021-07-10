Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Stock Position Decreased by Oasis Management Co Ltd.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,937 shares during the period. NIO accounts for approximately 1.0% of Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in NIO were worth $5,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NIO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in NIO by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in NIO by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 28.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BOCOM International initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. HSBC raised shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

NIO stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.53. The company had a trading volume of 64,622,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,756,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.44 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.73. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

