$100.96 Million in Sales Expected for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) will post $100.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $96.57 million and the highest is $105.34 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors reported sales of $94.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full year sales of $508.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $447.88 million to $570.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $829.43 million, with estimates ranging from $732.16 million to $926.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $77.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.67 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTAI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

FTAI stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.90. 281,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,600. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 2.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -153.49%.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

