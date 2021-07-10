Brokerages Set Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target at $2,395.04

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,395.04.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 100.6% in the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock traded up $31.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,194.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,523. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,277.41. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,589.00 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00. The stock has a market cap of $90.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

