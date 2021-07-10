Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 15,694 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,694 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $15,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,270,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $610,209,000 after acquiring an additional 282,548 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 22.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,977,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,052 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 0.5% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,118,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,039,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 9.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 764,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,190,000 after purchasing an additional 62,996 shares during the period.

NYSE GKOS traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $76.47. The company had a trading volume of 700,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -41.33 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.47. Glaukos Co. has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.82 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GKOS shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Glaukos from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $1,870,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

