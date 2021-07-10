Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 226,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $14,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in The Southern by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,425 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,721 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of SO stock opened at $61.47 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $51.22 and a 1 year high of $66.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

