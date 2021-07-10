A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AOS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered A. O. Smith from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Shares of NYSE AOS traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,198,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,133. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $73.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.15%.

In other news, VP David R. Warren sold 30,392 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $2,151,449.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,808 shares in the company, valued at $552,728.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $363,990.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,328 shares of company stock valued at $8,802,676 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in A. O. Smith by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 959,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,617,000 after acquiring an additional 175,120 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after acquiring an additional 101,400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

