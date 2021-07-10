Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Research Coverage Started at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FBRX. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. (FBRC) started coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forte Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.29.

FBRX stock traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.46. 182,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.04. Forte Biosciences has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $53.99.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Equities analysts predict that Forte Biosciences will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Forte Biosciences by 312.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 121,888 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Forte Biosciences by 488.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,142,000 after acquiring an additional 415,200 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

