Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $33.10 Million Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 240,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,103,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Futu in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. 15.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on FUTU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.80.

NASDAQ FUTU traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,328,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,487,615. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 1.29. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $204.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.56.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $283.56 million during the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 26.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

