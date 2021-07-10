Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177,532 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 0.6% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,795,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,262,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.07. 8,567,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,518,630. The company has a market cap of $200.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.74.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

