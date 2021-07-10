iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 3.5% of Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. North American Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.59. 2,502,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,451,151. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $65.54 and a 1 year high of $116.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.14.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

