Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) will post ($0.35) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.32). Cardlytics posted earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.89). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The company had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cardlytics in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardlytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

NASDAQ CDLX traded up $5.10 on Monday, reaching $123.45. The stock had a trading volume of 275,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a current ratio of 7.63. Cardlytics has a 12-month low of $55.89 and a 12-month high of $161.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -51.87 and a beta of 2.61.

In related news, insider Kirk Somers sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $927,612.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,130,965.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total value of $225,536.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,667,624.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,732 shares of company stock worth $6,045,751 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at $10,360,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at $1,550,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 160.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 58.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

