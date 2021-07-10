Brokerages Anticipate Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $216.97 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) will report $216.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $220.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $212.40 million. Evolent Health posted sales of $238.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year sales of $867.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $854.40 million to $878.87 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $989.62 million, with estimates ranging from $976.80 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $215.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.18 million.

EVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

EVH traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.79. 917,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,283. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $23.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.41.

In other news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $414,456.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $394,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,650 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA lifted its position in Evolent Health by 5.1% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Evolent Health by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Evolent Health by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 28,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Evolent Health by 2.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Evolent Health by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

