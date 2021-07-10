Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $259,000 Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on YUM. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.72.

NYSE YUM traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $118.58. 999,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,458. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.49. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $122.72. The company has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,922 shares of company stock valued at $7,580,283 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.