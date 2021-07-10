Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by American Trust Investment Advisors LLC

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 36,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $976,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,299,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Chubb by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $5,699,474.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CB. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.53.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $4.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,569,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,426. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $111.93 and a fifty-two week high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

