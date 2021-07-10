121,125 Shares in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Acquired by American Trust Investment Advisors LLC

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 121,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VALE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 93,900 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vale by 202.0% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 66,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 44,301 shares during the period. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,302,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,814,654. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.82. The company has a market capitalization of $114.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 billion. Analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.8803 per share. This is an increase from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. HSBC increased their price target on Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 price target on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

