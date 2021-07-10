Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stake Decreased by American Trust Investment Advisors LLC

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 18.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman accounts for 1.9% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Searle & CO. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 6,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 14.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.9% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 40.0% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NOC traded up $1.88 on Friday, hitting $371.82. 357,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,099. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $379.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $369.82.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.60.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

